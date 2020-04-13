Treasury Dept: 80M Americans to receive economic impact payments this week

(WSVN) - The United States Department of Treasury says tens of million of Americans will receive their relief money very soon.

According to a press release, more than 80 million will have the money direct deposited into their bank accounts this week.

“Tens of millions of Americans will receive their payments by Wednesday, April 15,” the department said.

First to receive the money will be those who filed their tax return in 2018 or 2019 and provided their bank information at the time.

Paper checks for those with no bank on file will begin being distributed by end of April.

The money is meant to alleviate financial stress as millions of Americans deal with being out of a job due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

