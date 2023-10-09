(WSVN) - The holidays are around the corner, and for those looking to travel, now is the time to plan. But with prices higher than ever, experts say, there are some things they should consider.

Holiday season might still be weeks away, but travel experts advise to start booking trips now.

“With inflation and in a post-pandemic world, the price of traveling, specifically airfare, has gone up drastically,” said Adam Duckworth, the founder of Travelmation.

With bookings being so expensive, there is one thing travelers may want to consider to save a few bucks this year.

“Traveling on the holiday itself,” said Duckworth.

Those who are flexible with their travel dates tend to save the most during peak flight seasons, but for those who don’t want to be traveling on the holiday itself, flying out four to five days in advance can still be budget-friendly.

For those who remain unsure about the best time to book a trip, Duckworth has a word of advice.

“You want to book as early as possible,” he said.

That means it’s time to start booking those Thanksgiving flights.

“So you can wait till the last minute, you surely can. I wouldn’t advise it, because you’re going to pay a pretty penny if you do,” said Duckworth.

Travel advisors and airlines say it’s always a good idea to carry travel insurance, especially during the hectic holiday season.

“It’s a, not that expensive and b, can help cover you should a trip interruption or delay happen,” said Duckworth

Flight cancellations remains a pressing concern.

“Regardless, you want make sure that you a, don’t panic, and b, you want to contact the airline to get rebooked as soon as possible,” said Duckworth.

For those wanting to avoid the airport chaos, one option is to spend the holiday season in South Florida, where so many other people want to vacation.

“Whether it’s getting on a cruise from Fort Lauderdale or Miami right in our backyard, or one of those amazing resorts that are decked out for the holidays, South Florida can be a magical place to spend the holiday season,” said Duckworth.

Planning ahead will help travelers make the most out of this holiday season, even if they don’t want to deal with all the travel stress.

