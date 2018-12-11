Travelers in Nashville airport stop to sing national anthem for children of fallen service members

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSVN) — Amid the hustle and bustle at Nashville’s busy airport, travelers stopped in their tracks to pay their respects to children of fallen service members.

People paused to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” in the middle of the airport on Saturday as the children waited to board their plane. Jen Tringale recorded the emotional moment as American Airlines was set to take the children, all of whom had lost a parent in combat, on an all-expenses-paid trip to Walt Disney World.

The getaway was organized by the Gary Sinise Foundation, for their 13th annual “Snowball Express” that takes Gold Star families to Disney.

“I witnessed an international airport come to a complete stop today,” Tringale wrote in the video’s caption on Facebook. “When they announced them over the loud speaker and they lined up to board the plane the whole airport literally stopped and sang the national anthem with military present in salute.”

“Most every person standing around, myself included was bawling at the sight of these kids and spouses who have paid so great a price for our country,” she continued. “To see all of this at Christmas time was so humbling. Seeing the general public in an airport stand still to honor these kids was simply beautiful.”

