MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Thanksgiving is Thursday and the roads and airports are filled with travelers heading home to see their loved ones.

Travel experts predict Wednesday to be one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season.

An estimated 2.2 million people are expected to head to airports nationwide.

Thanksgiving travel is expected to be up 100% from 2020.

Miami International Airport is expected to see 86,000 passengers on Wednesday.

MIA has been ranked the fifth busiest airport in the U.S. for Thanksgiving travel.

Airport officials expect 1.7 million passengers this holiday season at MIA.

Experts predict the roads are also going to be busy.

“From 2:30 [p.m.] to 6:30 [p.m.] Wednesday, the day before the holiday, we are anticipating a 480% increase in traffic volumes,” said AAA Senior Manager of Public Affairs Robert Sinclair, Jr.

AAA officials suggest leaving for destinations as early as possible to avoid the afternoon rush and finding a backup route in case of heavy traffic.

