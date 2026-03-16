FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of delays and cancellations have hit South Florida airports due to extreme weather across multiple states and a partial government shutdown, leaving travelers dealing with the aftermath.

Passengers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport faced long lines that reached outside the airport doors, as well as cancelled or delayed flights.

“Been on the phone for over an hour, can’t get any flights, not any flights on Spirit [Airlines] until Wednesday,” said passenger Tyler Smith.

“Long lines, long waits, nowhere to sit,” said a traveler.

The delayed and cancelled flights were due to extreme weather across the East Coast. As of 5 p.m., Monday, FLL had already cancelled over 150 flights.

“Scheduled to fly back today to Worcester, Massachusetts, and all because of the weather, they cancelled the flight,” said passenger Dave Whyman.

The airport chaos is also being affected by a partial government shutdown that has caused staff shortages at the Transportation Security Administration, increasing lines at airports, including at FLL.

Nationwide, the Midwest was struck by blizzard conditions, increasing travel issues across the United States.

“Actually, I had like three cancelled flights, and so now I just rebooked on United [Airlines],” said Stephanie Schlepp, a traveller at Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

Up to 30 inches of snow is expected in Wisconsin, with powerful winds creating dangerous whiteouts in some areas.

“We actually ended up lost because we couldn’t see the road signs,” said Christopher Hebert, a Green Bay resident.

This left millions of Americans in the path of severe weather as passengers attempted to get back home.

“Ours got cancelled, and we’re trying to make it back before our jobs cancel us,” said passenger Justin Vlez.

Across the United States, more than 3,600 flights were cancelled, and 7,000 flights were delayed as of Monday.

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