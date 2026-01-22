MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - As an extreme winter storm is set to hit nearly half of the United States, travelers moving through Miami International Airport are concerned about potential delays and cancellations for their flights.

7News cameras captured a busy line at the various security checkpoints as travelers hope to beat the storm that forecasters say could be the most crippling one some areas have seen in years.

While the storm is not expected to impact South Florida, it will stretch about 1,500 miles from the south to the northeast, potentially bringing dangerous ice and feet of snow to tens of millions over the weekend.

Officials have already declared emergencies across the Carolinas.

“Don’t ever wait until the last minute cause supplies run out,” said Cantelmi Hardware Manager Tom Marks in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Forecasters say this could be “one of the most historic ice storms in modern history,” with the potential for 12 straight hours of freezing rain, weighing down trees and causing widespread power outages.

Heavy snow, including up to a foot in some places, is expected to the north of the storm’s freezing rain zone.

The arctic blast will also bring bone-chilling cold, potentially breaking daily high and low cold temperature records.

“It’s getting pretty desperate out there. I guess everybody’s running out of stuff,” said Marks.

Another concern for many drivers: ice is set to hit southern states, making roads treacherous and extended power outages possible.

In Texas, some residents are racing to buy portable generators to stay warm, hoping to avoid a repeat of the storm that left millions without power for days back in 2021.

The anticipated snow and ice is threatening to bring travel to a halt in many areas.

Airports, including Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International, one of the world’s busiest is also getting ready.

“Our snow team, we’re doing a lot of preparation,” said ATL General Manager Ricky Smith.

Major airlines say they are already waiving re-booking fees for impacted travelers.

The storm is expected to exit the U.S. through New England on Monday night.

