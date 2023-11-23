The record breaking travel season continues.

The Transportation Security Administration is reporting that more than 2.7 million travelers have passed through security on Wednesday, and that won’t even be the busiest expected day.

Travel experts said that nearly 3 million passengers are expected to pass through TSA on Sunday, which would break travel records.

The world’s busiest airport, Atlanta Hartsfield International Airport, marked its busiest morning ever on Wednesday with a record breaking 32,00 thousand passengers by 8 a.m.

