Transformer explosion lights up NYC night sky

NEW YORK, NY (WSVN) — A transformer explosion caused the night sky to light up in New York City.

New York City Police Department took to Twitter to alleviate concerns, stating that a transformer exploded at the Con Edison power plant in Queens, just after 9 p.m., Thursday.

ADVISORY: The lights you have seen throughout the city appear to have been from a transformer explosion at a Con Ed facility in Queens. The fire is under control, will update as more info becomes available. Follow @fdny, @NYPD114pct and @conedison. pic.twitter.com/fdzQKs1wVV — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 28, 2018

Firefighters with the New York City Fire Department responded to the scene and had the incident under control at around 10:30 p.m.

Users took to social media to share their photos and videos of the green-blue sky.

December 27, 2018 > The day the night sky turned blue over New York City. Apparent incident at power plant in #Astoria. pic.twitter.com/oaQApuMkvf — Oren Segal (@orensegal) December 28, 2018

No injuries were reported.

