Transformer explosion lights up NYC night sky

NEW YORK, NY (WSVN) — A transformer explosion caused the night sky to light up in New York City.

New York City Police Department took to Twitter to alleviate concerns, stating that a transformer exploded at the Con Edison power plant in Queens, just after 9 p.m., Thursday.

Firefighters with the New York City Fire Department responded to the scene and had the incident under control at around 10:30 p.m.

Users took to social media to share their photos and videos of the green-blue sky.

No injuries were reported.

