(CNN) — Trader Joe’s recalled its Infinite Herbs organic basil on Wednesday after the product was linked to a dozen Salmonella infections in seven states, including Florida.

The product was sold in 2.5-ounce packages between February 1 and April 6 in 29 states and Washington, D.C., the company said.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an alert advising consumers to throw away any Infinite Herbs organic basil purchased from Trader Joe’s and to clean surfaces and items that may have come in contact with the contaminated basil.

The CDC said it has received 12 reports of Salmonella infections in seven states tied to the product — one person has been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported. Investigators are still working to identify other potentially contaminated products. The US Food and Drug Administration, CDC and local and state health authorities are investigating the outbreak.

Salmonella infection is characterized by symptoms of diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, according to the CDC. Symptoms develop 6 hours to 6 days after ingestion of the bacteria and most people recover without treatment within 4 to 7 days. People with weakened immune systems, children and the elderly may experience more severe illness that requires treatment or hospitalization, the CDC said.

The CDC recommends people call their health-care providers if they have severe Salmonella symptoms such as bloody diarrhea, diarrhea that does not improve for more than three days and signs of dehydration.

Consumers can contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations directly at (626) 599-3817 and report adverse events linked to the product on the FDA MedWatch site.

