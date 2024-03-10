(WSVN) - Trader Joe’s mini tote could be this spring’s must-have accessory.

The limited edition canvas totes are drawing comparisons to the Stanley tumbler craze on social media. They sell for $2.99 and come in four colors.

Social media videos show customers lining up for the totes to be restocked and swarming to get their hands on one.

Trader Joe’s has not commented on the mini tote craze

