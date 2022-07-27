(WSVN) - Enjoy Life Natural Brands expanded its recall on baked goods that was announced in June.

The voluntary recall was due to plastic pieces found in a batch of its soft baked cookies.

An internal investigation revealed more sweet treats were affected.

The products were sold in U.S. and Canadian stores.

Visit the FDA website for a list of batches impacted in the recall.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.