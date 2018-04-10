Tractor-trailer carrying beer kegs falls off overpass onto highway

BENSALEM, Pa. (WSVN) — A tractor-trailer truck carrying beer kegs fell off an overpass in Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Amazingly, no one was seriously injured.

Police say the truck fell off a ramp onto the northbound side of Interstate 95 in Bensalem after it crashed with another car.

The truck’s trailer broke open as a result of the crash. Video from the scene showed beer kegs scattered all over the ground.

The drivers involved are expected to be OK.

Bensalem Fire Rescue on the scene of a Tractor Trailer accident NB I-95 at Cornwells Parking Ride. pic.twitter.com/n5GevQEMs0 — Bensalem Fire Rescue (@Bensalem_Fire) April 10, 2018

