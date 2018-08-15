Tractor-trailer carrying $100K worth of Ramen noodles stolen in Georgia

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. (WSVN) — Deputies in Georgia are say someone stole a tractor-trailer carrying nearly $100,000 worth of Ramen noodles.

Fox 5 Atlanta reports the 53-foot locked trailer was stolen from its parking spot at a Chevron gas station sometime between July 25 and August 1. According to deputies, the driver estimates the haul of Ramen noodles inside the trailer was worth $98,000.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says the pricey heist may be related to a string of thefts in the area, including five car break-ins and a stolen motorcycle.

A 12-pack case of Ramen from Walmart costs about $2 — that’s over half a million packs of noodles.

The white trailer has the Maine license plate tag 202643A, WXIA reported, with trailer number 20152059.

