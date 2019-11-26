Toys R Us to reopen first store in NJ on Wednesday

PARAMUS, N.J. (WSVN) — The first Toys R Us store since their bankruptcy is set to open once again.

According to NorthJersey.com, after much anticipation, Toys R Us will be reopening their first retail store in New Jersey.

The newspaper reports that the location will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday after a ribbon cutting ceremony. The Wednesday opening will be a soft launch with a grand opening scheduled for Saturday.

This location is one of two stores the company plans to open in the United States. A second location is set to open in the Galleria Mall in Houston, Texas. It is unclear when that location will open for business.

The first two locations will be about 6,500 square feet – a fraction of the brand’s former big box stores, which were about 30,000 square feet. Richard Barry, a former Toys R Us executive and now CEO of the new company called Tru Kids Brands, said stores opened later will be about 10,000 square feet.

Barry and several other former Toys R Us executives founded Tru Kids in January and are now managing the Toys R Us, Babies R Us and Geoffrey brands.

