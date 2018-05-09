Toys R Us slashing prices up to 50 percent during final closing sale

(WSVN) - Toys R Us is slashing its prices one final time before going out of business.

The company announced that both Toys R Us and Babies R Us will be discounting their remaining $2 billion worth of merchandise by 30 to 50 percent until May 13.

“This liquidation event provides shoppers the opportunity to be a TRU kid one last time with notable brand names at rarely seen discounts,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “We encourage shoppers to get in early to take advantage of these savings and get the best merchandise before inventory sells out.”

Toys from top brands including Barbie, Disney, American Girl, Fisher Price, Mattel, Graco and Hot Wheels will be deeply discounted, the company said.

The toy retailer declared bankruptcy back in March, and announced it would close all of its stores nationwide.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.