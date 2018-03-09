Toys ‘R’ Us prepares to shut down stores following failed bankruptcy deal

(WSVN) - Toys ‘R’ Us could be preparing to shut down after failing to make a deal with lenders following their bankruptcy.

According to Bloomberg, the massive toy store chain is preparing to liquidate its U.S. operations after reaching bankruptcy. Toys ‘R’ Us failed to find a buyer or reach a debt restructuring deal, Bloomberg reports.

Toys ‘R’ Us filed for bankruptcy last September with plans “to emerge with a leaner business model and more manageable debt,” according to Bloomberg.

A $3.1 billion loan was granted as the toy store chain tried to turn around their finances, but Toys ‘R’ Us had an underwhelming holiday season, which ultimately spoke to their obsolescence.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.