(CNN) — In early June, Toyota announced the recall of nearly 100,000 Tundra pickups and about 3,500 Lexus luxury SUVs to fix a problem that could cause their engines to lose power while driving.

At the time, Toyota said it was working to find a solution to the issue. The solution, it now says, is simply to replace the entire engine on each one of the 103,500 big trucks and SUVs.

The vehicles involved are 2022 and 2023 model year Toyota Tundras and Lexus LX 600s. Only regular gasoline-powered versions, not hybrids, are involved in this recall, according to Toyota. (The Tundra is available in both gas-only and “iForce Max” hybrid versions.)

In some of these vehicles, debris from the manufacturing process may have been left inside the engine where it can lead to banging or popping noises, the engine not running smoothly and even stalling altogether while driving.

Toyota dealers will perform the engine replacement at no cost to the vehicles’ owners. The company did not provide any information on how much replacing the engines on all these vehicles will cost the automaker.

It is unusual, but not unheard of, for an auto manufacturer to have to replace engines in a recall. For instance, in 2015, Hyundai recalled 470,000 Sonata models for a similar problem and, in that case, said that engines could have to be replaced in some of those cars. Last year, Honda recalled 250,000 vehicles for a problem that could, in some cases, result in engines having to be replaced.

