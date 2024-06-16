(WSVN) - Toyota has recalled 13,000 of their cars due to a camera defect.

The recall applies to 2023 Crown models. The midsize sedans’ front and rear-view camera cases can allow water to get inside, causing the cameras to malfunction.

In addition, the rear-view camera obstruction could increase the risk of drivers striking pedestrians.

Toyota officials said dealers will repair the affected cameras or replace them if necessary for free.

