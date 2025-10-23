Texas (KTVT) — A dramatic rescue operation unfolded Wednesday after a tow truck crashed and ended up hanging over an overpass near Highway 121, also known as the Sam Rayburn Tollway, and Hardin Boulevard in McKinney.

Units from the McKinney Fire Department responded along with other emergency personnel. Crews worked to stabilize the vehicle and rescue anyone who may have been trapped.

Tow truck flipped while driver avoided crash

One person was rescued, officials said. He sustained no major injuries, was evaluated at the scene by Medic 11, and declined transport to the hospital.

The tow truck driver told McKinney emergency workers that he didn’t collide with any other vehicles, but flipped and ended up dangling over the overpass while trying to avoid a crash.

All southbound lanes of the Sam Rayburn Tollway at Hardin Boulevard were closed following the crash, according to officials. Two northbound lanes were also shut down due to the incident.

Drivers urged to seek detours

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

