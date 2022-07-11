(WSVN) - A man stayed at the Luxor Resort and Casino in Las Vegas and caught the aftermath of an unexpected natural phenomenon.

Cesar Paez took a video of the aftermath, “Man we had a — it was some type of mini tornado just came through this area knocked people down.”

A short, powerful dust devil hit the resort pool area and sent debris flying in the wind which injured some people, Friday afternoon.

Paez is a DJ from southern California who visits Las Vegas often but he said this trip would be one to remember.

“It started on the water where I looked at it,” said Paez. “It totally just went zero to 100.”

He said his fiancé, Norma Torres, also took a beating from the gusty blows.

“I have some scrapes and bruises my foot is a little bit scraped,” said Torres. “I’ve got some bruising on my hip [because] I fell right on my hip and it’s a little bit swollen.”

Paez also mentioned in an aftermath video, “These ladies that were next to her, they fell [and] they got cut really bad. They’re on the floor. This little kid got hit really bad by a lawn chair.”

A lifeguard told a woman visiting from Illinois that he had never experienced a dust devil quite like the one they just saw.

“The adrenalin was rushing and it was just crazy like we’re still kind of shook up like, what did we just witness? And people were running around saying what in the world was that?” said another tourist in the city. “[This experience was] crazy and I don’t want to experience that again. Just the emotions, you come off an emotional high and it’s really not a fun thing to come off of.”

No serious injuries were reported after the storm.

