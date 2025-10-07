(WSVN) - Two tourists are recounting the terrifying moment an elephant charged their boat on a safari trip in southern Africa.

Video captured the moments when a massive elephant, protecting the herd’s young calves, began charging at a group on a canoe safari in Botswana, South Africa, flipping the boat over.

Jeff Melvin and Larry Unrein were on that tour boat that they say started as an incredible adventure but took an unexpected turn as they approached the herd of elephants.

“The first thought that came to my mind was, ‘This is the end of me,'” said Melvin. “We could tell that they were kind of getting a little annoyed at our presence and then, just in the blink of an eye, things kind of changed.”

“What we did not see was the mom with the two babies, they were hidden in some tall grass, but out of sight,” said Unrein.

Within minutes, the elephant charged toward them.

Melvin and Unrein made it out safely with the help of the guides, but mere moments later, that same elephant, trampled a fellow tourist, who, thankfully, survived.

“She was pushed in twice and held under and if it wasn’t for the water, she would not be with us,” said Unrein.

The water, acting as a cushion, helped conceal the woman from the elephant, allowing her to escape.

Zoo Miami Communications Director Ron Magill said the tourists are lucky to be alive.

“That patron was incredibly lucky that this happened in the water, because generally speaking, elephants, what they do, when they go after somebody, is they literally try to mash them into the ground,” said Magill.

According to experts, an elephant guarding calves is considered one of the most dangerous animals in the wild.

“There’s nothing more dangerous than an elephant mother with young calves, they’re incredibly protective,” said Magill. “I think it’s important that people understand you need to respect distance, you need to give animals distance.”

Melvin and Unrein are just thankful to have survived.

“I thought for sure I was dead and then once was safe, I was, it was just jubilation, I was very happy to be alive,” said Unrein.

Local guides said they remained calm while shouting to scatter the elephants.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.