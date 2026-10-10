(CNN) — Dozens of people were injured after a tornado and hail hit the northern Italian city of Cremona, causing widespread damage.

Like much of Europe, Italy has faced a relentless period of extreme weather, with the country sweltering under its fifth heatwave of the summer.

Ten churches, including the city’s main cathedral, were damaged, according to Italy’s fire brigade, which responded to more than 500 emergency calls within hours.

A spire fell from one of the cathedral’s towers, altering the city’s most famous landmark. Many of the historic churches suffered extensive damage to their windows and skylights.

Twelve families were evacuated after their homes were damaged either by flying debris or the loss of roofs. Hundreds of trees fell, and many homes suffered roof damage, and 10,000 cars were damaged due to a hailstorm and falling trees after the tornado passed, the fire brigade said.

Several barns were also heavily damaged, and many low-lying roads were flooded. The cost of the damage is expected to reach millions of euros, according to the city government.

The city of Cremona, known for its Stradivari instrument-making, was holding a local festival when the storm hit, causing extensive damage to the pavilions and multiple injuries, according to Francesca Co, director of the city’s emergency services.

“Most (of the injured) have been discharged, one remains under observation, while four trauma patients require hospitalization,” she said. “We found ourselves managing the arrival of over forty people almost simultaneously, and the emergency system responded promptly.”

Tornados are relatively rare in Italy, and there were no watches or warnings for the possibility of such a weather event were issued, according to Italy’s civil protection agency.

On Saturday, the fire brigade and civil defense carried out inspections of buildings. Roads were closed, and the forestry department was carrying out inspections on the so-called “violin forests” from which the city’s famous instruments are made.

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