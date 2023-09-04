TOMY, a manufacturer of children’s products, has initiated a recall of 85,000 high chairs after a consumer report deemed them unsafe.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission warned that the bolts securing the chairs may become loose and can potentially cause the chair to detach, which has reportedly led to two dozen falls. The recall applies to Boon Flair and Flair Elite highchairs manufactured by TOMY.

Consumers who own these highchairs are strongly advised to immediately discontinue their use and reach out to TOMY to obtain a free repair kit. The repair kit will contain the necessary components to secure the bolts and ensure the highchairs are safe for use.

Highchairs are essential pieces of baby equipment used by families across the nation, and their safety is a top priority for both manufacturers and parents.

Parents and caregivers can check the model and manufacturing information on their highchairs using this link to determine whether they are affected by this recall.

