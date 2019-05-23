Baby rings hospital bell to celebrate being cancer-free

WASHINGTON (WSVN) — A baby who beat cancer celebrated her achievement by ringing a bell at the hospital.

Video posted to Facebook shows 1-year-old Zoey Jacob’s ringing the cancer-free bell at Children’s National Center in Washington, D.C.

Zoey was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in September 2018. Zoey then spent the next seven months of her life fighting the disease.

However, on May 11, Zoey’s family got the news that there were no more cancerous cells in her body.

“She is a strong little fighter, and she did not let cancer beat her,” Zoey’s mother told Fox 5.

Zoey’s family threw her a celebration party, and they said they are happy to finally have her home.

