LAS VEGAS (CNN) — An 18-month-old boy is recovering in the ICU after being stung by a bark scorpion nearly a week ago, according to his mother, Soraya Parrino.

Parrino said her son, Sonny, was stung on Saturday when she noticed something was wrong with his finger.

“He was just sitting up, started crying more and more and more, I was in the bathroom getting ready to change into my pajamas, and then I could hear him gagging, gasping for air,” she said.

At first, Parrino thought her son was choking. But within minutes, he began to tense up and stretch, exhibiting anger and discomfort. They quickly rushed him to the emergency room.

“Within four minutes they were saying, no, there’s a clear pathway, we don’t think anything is lodged in his throat, he is exhibiting signs of a scorpion bite,” she said.

According to Parrino, they found the bark scorpion underneath their dining room table. Bark scorpions are nonaggressive unless provoked and are nocturnal. Parrino believes her son may have touched it.

Scorpions release neurotoxins that affect the nervous system. Symptoms include numbness and tingling, nausea, vomiting, and shortness of breath. In severe cases, frothing at the mouth, paralysis, and seizure-like symptoms can occur.

Parrino wants other parents to be cautious and mindful of their surroundings.

“I keep up with the cleaning, we don’t have a lot of clutter, and it still happened, so just be mindful of that,” she said.

Scorpion stings are common in Las Vegas, particularly during the warmer months. The University of Arizona Cooperative Extension offers several tips to prevent scorpion stings, including sealing doors and windows, removing debris from around the house, and wearing shoes indoors.

Sonny is still recovering in the ICU. His mother said that doctors have told her this is one of the worst cases they have seen because he is so young.

