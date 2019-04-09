Toddler locks dad out of iPad for 48 years

A man was locked out of his iPad for almost a half of a century after his toddler got a hold of it.

Evan Osnos, who writes for The New Yorker, shared a photo of an iPad that had been disabled for 25,536,442 minutes, or just over 48-and-a-half years.

Uh, this looks fake but, alas, it’s our iPad today after 3-year-old tried (repeatedly) to unlock. Ideas? pic.twitter.com/5i7ZBxx9rW — Evan Osnos (@eosnos) April 6, 2019

“Uh, this looks fake but, alas, it’s our iPad today after 3-year-old tried (repeatedly) to unlock. Ideas?” Osnos wrote in the tweet.

After receiving tips from fellow Twitter users, Osnos said he was eventually able to restore the iPad.

