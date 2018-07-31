Toddler hands out breakfast burritos to firefighters battling California wildfire

ANDERSON, Calif. (WSVN) — A little girl’s act of kindness brought smiles to the faces of firefighters in northern California.

Two-year-old Gracie Lutz handed out breakfast burritos to firefighters who have been battling the deadly Carr Fire.

Gracie’s grandmother Lori prepared the food as a small way of saying thanks to those battling the massive blaze.

The firefighters had just come off of a 24-hour shift, and gladly accepted the burritos from the toddler. They have been battling the fire since it began.

Chelsey Lutz tells KTVU her daughter has two uncles and a grandfather working on the fire.

“My brothers and dad are out their fighting and I know Cal Fire feeds them good but we wanted to show our thankfulness and give them a warm meal to welcome them off the fire lines,” Lutz said. “We wanted to give back.”

The Carr Fire has destroyed hundreds of homes and killed six people, including two firefighters. An elderly woman and her two great-grandchildren also died after becoming trapped in their home.

