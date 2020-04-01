Toddler from AMBER Alert rescued, father accused in triple homicide in police standoff

BIB COUNTY, Ga. (WSVN) — A toddler who was the subject of an AMBER Alert in Georgia and Florida has been found, and officials said his father, who is accused of abducting him as well as killing three others, is currently in a stand-off with authorities.

The alert was issued for 2-year-old King Crockett, Wednesday morning. According to officials, King was taken by his father, 29-year-old Caesar Crockett in Bib County, Georgia.

According to authorities, Crockett and the child’s mother got into an altercation, which led to Crockett pulling out a firearm and shooting and killing the woman’s mother, step-father and sister.

Crockett fled the scene and was later found in the Tampa area. According to Fox 13, the father led authorities on a chase that resulted in a crash on the exit ramp to Interstate 4, eastbound at Interstate 75.

The child was recovered by investigators at the scene. However, the suspect is now in a standoff with troopers and police, the Florida Highway Patrol confirmed to the station.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.