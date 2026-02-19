(WSVN) - TMZ is reporting they’ve received another ransom note regarding Nancy Guthrie, the missing 84-year-old mother of “Today” show anchor Savannah Guthrie.

According to TMZ, the latest ransom note includes a demand for payment in a cryptocurrency that isn’t Bitcoin, unlike previous notes, which have demanded payment in Bitcoin.

They say the wording on this note also appears more sophisticated than previous ones.

The total amount demanded is still $6 million, similar to the amounts requested in the initial days after Nancy Guthrie vanished.

TMZ said the note ends with a graphic description of the consequences if the ransom isn’t paid.

Wednesday marked the 18th day in search efforts to find the missing 84-year-old.

Authorities in Arizona returned to Guthrie’s home on Tuesday to review camera footage.

TMZ said their FBI sources have said agents also began reaching out to law enforcement officials in Mexico in recent days.

This comes after authorities reviewed Border Patrol surveillance cameras without success.

Investigators also checked Tucson-area gun stores, hoping to find a match for the unique type of holster seen on the masked individual captured on Guthrie’s home surveillance system.

So far, no tangible leads have been found.

