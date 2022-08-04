(CNN) — TJX, which operates popular discount chains TJ Maxx, Marshalls and Home Goods, agreed to pay a fine of $13 million for selling recalled infant products that had been removed from the market due to risks of infant suffocation and death.

The recalled products the company continued selling included Kids II Rocking Sleepers, Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleepers and Fisher-Price Inclined Sleeper Accessory for Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards.

The Kids II Rocking Sleepers were linked to five infant deaths and the the Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play sleepers were connected to more than 30 infant deaths over 10 years.

The agreement with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, announced on Tuesday, charges that the company knowingly sold, offered for sale, and distributed about 1,200 of the recalled products from March 2014 through October 2019.

The products were sold in TJ Maxx, Marshalls and Home Goods stores as well as online. The agency said federal law prohibits the sale, offer for sale or distribution of a consumer product that has been recalled.

In 2019, TJX and and the CPSC had jointly announced that the retail operator had sold these recalled products and that it had subsequently found three additional recalled products in its inventory.

TJX, in addition to paying the fine, said it will institute a program to ensure that it complies with the Consumer Product Safety Act. At the same time, TJX said the settlement does not constitute an admission by the company, nor a determination by the CPSC, that it knowingly violated the Safety Act.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.