Titanic II to set sail in 2022, will follow path of original ship

(WSVN) - If you’ve ever had a desire to ride on the Titanic (and not hit an iceberg), then pretty soon, you will get that chance.

According to USA Today, the Titanic II is set to take sail in 2022. The vessel will be the flagship of the proposed cruise company Blue Star Line.

The ship will feature the same cabin layout as the original and will even have almost the same number of passengers and crew — 2,4000 and 900 respectively.

The Titanic II will initially depart from Dubai. According to Cruise Arabia and Africa, the ship will then follow the very same route the original ship did, setting sail from Southampton, England to New York.

However, the ship will also have modern navigation and safety technology — including plenty of lifeboats. The ship will also embark on other routes around the globe.

The original Titanic sank during its maiden voyage in 1912 after it sideswiped an iceberg. More than 1,500 people died in the incident.

