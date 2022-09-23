(WSVN) - Tinder is connecting dogs with singles by matching people looking for a four-legged companion to animal rescue organizations.

Tinder, an online dating platform, is getting into the adoption game.

In honor of National Dog Week, the popular dating app teamed up with non-profit organizations to let people attach their photos to an image of a dog that needs a home.

Being more likely Helping get

to get matches dogs adopted

🤝

everyone winning https://t.co/1nKiRfaS4d — Tinder (@Tinder) September 21, 2022

Being a dog lover is one of the top ten interests on Tinder profiles.

Simply swipe right on your preferred pup and be prepared to get matches.

Visit RescueMatches.com to get started.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.