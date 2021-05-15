Tiger missing in Houston found safe, police say

(CNN) — A Bengal tiger that had been missing in the Houston area has been located, officials said.

The tiger is secure at BARC, the city’s animal shelter and adoption agency, said Mary Benton, communications director for the city.

“We are happy to report that the missing tiger seen in a Houston neighborhood last week has been found and appears to be unharmed,” Houston police tweeted.

The man last seen with the big cat, Victor Hugo Cuevas, was taken into custody Friday after a Fort Bend County judge revoked his bond on a pending, unrelated murder charge from 2017.

When Cuevas was allegedly seen with the tiger Sunday night in a West Houston neighborhood, he was out on bond on the murder charge in Fort Bend County and on a separate charge of evading arrest earlier this year in nearby Austin County.

Cuevas was arrested Monday for evading police in Harris County regarding the missing tiger.

The tiger was not with him, and its fate and whereabouts have captured the nation’s imagination since.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.