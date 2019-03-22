Ties and tiaras: Chick-fil-A’s daddy-daughter date night returns

(WSVN) - It’s ties and tiaras at Chick-fil-A during their annual daddy-daughter date night.

Every year, the restaurant chain reserves a night just for fathers and their little princesses.

To make it even better, they go as far as transforming the restaurant into a magical palace.

There’s balloons, table cloths, flowers, fancy menus and more.

Chick-fil-A started the special event nine years ago at a Kansas-based location and has since spread to hundreds of other locations across the nation.

The chain said fathers should put their phone down because “time with your daughter, no matter how old, is precious.”

This year’s date night is happening on Saturday, March 23rd — so don’t wait and reserve your spot!

Be sure to call your local Chick-fil-A to see if they are a participating location.

