Tie-dye frappunchino rumored to be added to Starbucks menu for limited time

(WSVN) - Rumors are spreading that Starbucks will be coming out with a new summer frappuccino very soon.

Starbucks is expected to add a tie-dye frappuccino to their menu on July 10.

The coffee giant has not confirmed any of the rumors surrounding the launch of the limited edition drink.

What’s inside of the colorful concoction and what flavor it is remains a mystery.

