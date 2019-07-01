Tie-dye frappunchino rumored to be added to Starbucks menu for limited time

(WSVN) - Rumors are spreading that Starbucks will be coming out with a new summer frappuccino very soon.
Starbucks is expected to add a tie-dye frappuccino to their menu on July 10.
I hope everyone is having an amazing start to the 4th of July weekend. May your weekend include good decisions and yummy food😄..I’m interrupting tonight events to bring you starbucks news.. Yep, it’s that time where we are blessed with a wacky limited edition Frapp..This beauty will be called the Tie-Dye Frapp and will hit Starbucks US on July 10th😬..Here are the only deets I have, the colors come from a red, blue, yellow powder that’s shaken on top of the frapp and in a cup..So I’m assuming it’s going to be a vanilla bean frapp and maybe some kind of sour topping but I’m not certain. We all know Starbucks likes to wow us with a sour concoction this time of year(Pauly D voice lol).. I’m feeling the color and I’m so down to give it a try(could be the Unicorn revamped)🤷🏻♂️How do we feel about this one👇🏼🌈🥤🎨 Thank you to the anon Barista who passed this along🙌🏼 #food #newfood #starbucks #comingsoon #exclusive #nyeats #foodofny #brooklyn #foodnews #yass #candy #cake #dunkin #macros #cheatmeal #cardio #crossfit #tiedyefrappe #yass #f52grams #oreo #oreos #youheardithere1st
The coffee giant has not confirmed any of the rumors surrounding the launch of the limited edition drink.
What’s inside of the colorful concoction and what flavor it is remains a mystery.
