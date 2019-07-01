Tie-dye frappunchino rumored to be added to Starbucks menu for limited time

(WSVN) - Rumors are spreading that Starbucks will be coming out with a new summer frappuccino very soon.

Starbucks is expected to add a tie-dye frappuccino to their menu on July 10.

View this post on Instagram

I hope everyone is having an amazing start to the 4th of July weekend. May your weekend include good decisions and yummy food😄..I’m interrupting tonight events to bring you starbucks news.. Yep, it’s that time where we are blessed with a wacky limited edition Frapp..This beauty will be called the Tie-Dye Frapp and will hit Starbucks US on July 10th😬..Here are the only deets I have, the colors come from a red, blue, yellow powder that’s shaken on top of the frapp and in a cup..So I’m assuming it’s going to be a vanilla bean frapp and maybe some kind of sour topping but I’m not certain. We all know Starbucks likes to wow us with a sour concoction this time of year(Pauly D voice lol).. I’m feeling the color and I’m so down to give it a try(could be the Unicorn revamped)🤷🏻‍♂️How do we feel about this one👇🏼🌈🥤🎨 Thank you to the anon Barista who passed this along🙌🏼 #food #newfood #starbucks #comingsoon #exclusive #nyeats #foodofny #brooklyn #foodnews #yass #candy #cake #dunkin #macros #cheatmeal #cardio #crossfit #tiedyefrappe #yass #f52grams #oreo #oreos #youheardithere1st

A post shared by Markie_devo (@markie_devo) on

The coffee giant has not confirmed any of the rumors surrounding the launch of the limited edition drink.

What’s inside of the colorful concoction and what flavor it is remains a mystery.

