(WSVN) - Time to empty out the piggy bank — it’s National One Cent Day!

In 1792, the first U.S. mint was created and called chain cents.

The coin was reduced in size in the 1850s to make currency more economical and easier to handle.

Now, we have many variations of the penny.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.