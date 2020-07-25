Three storms are threatening the United States and the Caribbean this weekend

(CNN) — Three separate storm systems are threatening the United States and the Caribbean this weekend.

They are Tropical Storm Hanna in the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Douglas in the Pacific Ocean and Tropical Storm Gonzalo in the Atlantic. This is where things stand with all three:

Tropical Storm Hanna

Tropical Storm Hanna is gaining strength and forecast to make landfall as a hurricane in Texas on Saturday.

Hanna’s forecast to be a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 75 mph when it makes landfall along southern Texas.

“Conditions surrounding Tropical Storm Hanna favor further intensification before landfall. If the storm remains over water any longer than anticipated, then winds could be stronger than what is currently forecast as the Gulf is very warm right now. Even a couple hours of delayed landfall could mean an increase in projected winds and rainfall potential,” said CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam.

If Hanna strengthens into a hurricane, it will be the first hurricane of the season in the Atlantic. As of early Saturday, the storm was 115 miles east-southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas.

Hanna is expected to produce 6 to 12 inches of rain with isolated maximum totals of 18 inches through Sunday night in south Texas and into the Mexican states of Coahuila, Nuevo Leon and northern Tamaulipas. Along the upper Texas and Louisiana coasts, 3 to 5 inches is of rain is forecast.

Additional areas of Texas have been added to the hurricane warning which now extends from Port Mansfield to Mesquite Bay, Texas. A tropical storm warning is in effect for areas from Barra el Mezquital, Mexico to Port Mansfield, Texas and from Mesquite Bay to High Island, Texas.

The storm is expected to steadily strengthen until landfall in southern Texas on Saturday.

Major Hurricane Douglas

Major Hurricane Douglas is approaching Hawaii but is forecast to weaken before it reaches the island chain this weekend.

Douglas peaked as a Category 4 storm early Friday and is now a major Category 3 storm with winds of 115 mph. Steady weakening is expected to continue over the next 36 hours as it approaches Hawaii

“Recent model trends indicate a northward shift to the path of the hurricane. Regardless of it’s exact track and whether it makes a direct landfall, severe impacts are still anticipated across the islands as the threats extend well away from the storms center,” Van Dam said. “Hurricane force winds extend 25 miles from the center and tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 105 miles, meaning this doesn’t need to be a direct landfall to have serious consequences.”

When Douglas reaches the island chain Saturday evening or Sunday morning, it will likely be a Category 1 hurricane or strong tropical storm, forecasters said.

A hurricane watch is in effect for all of Hawaii except the island of Kaua’i.

Douglas will bring the threat of flash flooding and landslides/mudslides, along with strong winds that may cause power outages and damaging surf.

Tropical storm-force winds are forecast to arrive on the island of Hawaii as early as Saturday evening local time. The hurricane center forecast between 6 to 10 inches of rain for portions of the islands with isolated maximum totals of 15 inches are possible, especially in higher terrain.

The storm also will create large swells that are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions for several days.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo

Tropical Storm Gonzalo is set to move through the southern Windward Islands on Saturday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to the islands.

Gonzalo is no longer expected to impact the Windward Islands as a strong tropical storm or Category 1 hurricane, but now as a weaker tropical storm.

“Conditions for Tropical Storm Gonzalo have been less than ideal for its survival. Even though gusty winds and heavy showers will impact the Windward Islands today, the storm has been fighting dry air since its inception. Once it passes the Windward islands and enters the Caribbean, we should see its eventual demise,” Van Dam said.

Rainfall is expected to total 1 to 3 inches for much of the affected areas.

Gonzalo is expected to weaken and dissipate in the beginning of next week as it moves through the southern Caribbean.

Gonzalo has already set the record for the earliest-named seventh storm, in what is shaping up to be a busy hurricane season.

