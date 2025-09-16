CADOGAN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — A woman recently evicted from a home in Pennsylvania is facing multiple charges after three dead babies were found inside the house.

According to a criminal complaint filed against Jessica Mauthe, 39, of Ford City, the investigation began when the owner of a property was cleaning out the residence and found a dead baby in a trash bag inside a closet.

Police said two other dead babies were found in totes in the attic.

The criminal complaint said that during a police interview, Mauthe described birthing the infants and placing them in the locations where they were found.

“Shocked. No one believed it. It’s just evil,” neighbor Carmen Felix said. “How can you plop babies in the toilet? The girl across from here is a nurse, and she’s sick. She almost didn’t go to work today because she can’t get this off her mind.”

Mauthe is charged with criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse.

She is being held in the Armstrong County Jail.

