(WSVN) - An army of mayflies took over a Wisconsin gas station.

The invasion happens every year, but this time thousands of flies piled up on each other covering these pumps across the street from the Wisconsin river.

The flies mate and live for no more than 48 hours .

Workers said the sight was scaring away their customers.

Employees cleaned up the mess but it took more than four hours.

