MEXICO CITY (WSVN) — Thousands of people flooded the streets of Mexico City this weekend demanding free access to marijuana and cannabis.

Protesters who took part in Saturday’s demonstration also demanded having the ability to grow it for personal use and for legal harassment of using it to end.

Mexico’s Supreme Court has declared possession of more than five grams of marijuana for personal use unconstitutional and considers it a crime.

The full legalization of marijuana and cannabis is stalled in Mexico’s Senate.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.