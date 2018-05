SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WSVN) — Thousands of diners in Massachusetts gathered for the world’s largest pancake breakfast on Saturday.

Hundreds of tables were lined up side by side, as guests enjoyed the delicious sugary treat in Springfield.

The meals were cooked and handed out by hundreds of dedicated volunteers. Of course, there was plenty of syrup to go around.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.