This Valentine’s Day you can name a cockroach after your ex

The Hemsley Conservation Center in the UK is offering an opportunity to name one of their cockroaches after an ex.

For the low price of £1.50 (about $2), the conservative center will send you a certificate of purchase and will display your ex’s name on their roach board in the cockroach enclosure.

Each purchase made through the “Name a Cockroach” program will contribute to their efforts of raising money for projects throughout the zoo.

Another plus (other than revenge) from the purchase is that entry to the zoo is half off from Feb. 14 to the 21 when you bring your certificate with you.

The certificate wont specifically say your ex’s name on it, but there’s a message box offered in which you can vent your hatred in.

To name your roach you can visit the HCC’s website here.

