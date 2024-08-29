BROOK PARK, Ohio (WEWS) — When most people think about skunks, they often think about the unusual and strong smell they give to fend off attackers. However, Derryk Paramoure and his pet skunk Valentyne, travel across the Cleveland area together, trying to change that perception.

Paramoure runs a skunk sanctuary called A Sanctuary for Stinky Noodlz. Valentyne is a domestic skunk who has had the skunk scent removed.

Paramoure says most people think Valentyne will spray them at first glance.

“I let people hold him, and I let people touch him,” Paramoure said.

The two tend to cause a stink wherever they go. People stop and take pictures and ask to hold Valentyne. Paramoure says he uses the opportunity to teach people how to live with skunks instead of calling an exterminator when they see a skunk in their yard.

“These guys are very misunderstood, and just like myself, I have a kinship with them because of the difference with people’s thoughts,” said Paramoure, who has face tattoos. “The stigma of looking different makes a lot of people look at you different.”

Paramoure calls Valentyne his comfort animal. He said the skunk helps people not judge a book by its cover.

“You know, and the stigma behind being somebody who might have a mental health issue or have tattoos and piercings and things that are visible,” Paramoure said.

Paramoure is not alone. Northeast Ohio is home to SkunkFest, which returns to North Ridgeville on Sept. 14 for its 23rd annual edition.

Renee Pearlstein, a customer relations representative for Skunk Haven and a local rescue for domestic skunks, says they have had about 80 skunks there in the past. SkunkFest also raises money for the rescue and expects this year’s event to be bigger than ever.

“You get to see skunks dressed up, skunks in strollers and on leashes,” says Pearlstein, who mentioned there are dozens of different-colored skunks. “It is really cool. Plus, we have vendors and rescues and everything.”

Pearlstein says skunks in the wild are not always out to spray you, “Live and let live. That’s their philosophy. They would just rather leave you alone.”

Paramoure wants to make sure people know that skunks are not easy pets to own and train. However, if you decide to get a pet skunk, you can’t just take it out of the wild; it has to have its scent removed by a breeder first.

