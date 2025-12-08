WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WSVN) — Newly released body camera video captured the moments when police arrested seven teens and young adults accused of breaking into a vacant hotel in Wisconsin, and what two of the subjects were wearing left responding officers confused.

The officer-worn bodycam footage captured the surreal exchange between a Wauwatosa Police officer and the teens at a Radisson location, Nov. 11. Two of the subjects were dressed in green Care Bears onesies when officers found them.

“What are you guys, Care Bears?” asked the officer.

“Yeah,” said one of the teens.

“All right,” said the officer.

“This feels really weird,” said one of the subjects.

“Well, you are trespassing,” said the officer.

“Yeah,” said the subject.

“It’s going to feel weird,” said the officer.

Police cleared dozens of empty rooms before taking the group, ages 16 to 19, into custody.

