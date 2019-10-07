This bar charges you by the hour, not by the drink

(WSVN) - A Missouri bar is trying out a different take on how it sells drinks.

Open Concept, located in St. Louis, opened over the weekend, advertising that they sell time, not drinks.

The bar charges customers $10 per hour for premium liquor, and they can drink as much as they can handle during that time.

Guests can book time slots online with hourly prices going up to $20 for top shelf liquor.

There’s even a weekend brunch special for $20 an hour, which includes bottomless mimosas, bellinis and a food buffet.

