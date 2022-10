(WSVN) - A baby beaver built a dam to protect herself from enemies.

Nibi, who lives at the Newhouse Wildlife Rescue Center outside of Boston, is going viral for her dam-building skills.

She is building the structure because she does not seem to like another beaver at the rescue.

The beaver hopes this dam will create a boundary between herself and her enemy.

