Thieves steal $250 in girl scout cookies from 8-year-old child

DALLAS (WSVN) — A Texas community came together to rally behind an 8-year-old girl after thieves stole $250 worth of her girl scout cookies.

According to Fox 4, Sunny Smith was out selling cookies with her father and two sisters when two people in a white Dodge Charger drove up and stole five cases of cookies out of their wagon before taking off.

“I was mad because those cookies costed money,” the 8-year-old said.

The total value of cookies lost was $250.

“I feel mad and sad and angry because they did wrong to their spirit,” Sunny said.

The family called police and posted an alert on a neighborhood social networking website.

“I cried,” Amy Smith, Sunny’s mom, told Fox 4. “I did because it was sad that that happened. My kids were violated.”

However, the community came forward, and within hours, dozens of neighbors showed up and wanted to help pay for the cost of the stolen cookies.

Eventually, Sunny and her family set up shop in front of her house, and she was able to sell more cookies and homemade lemonade to raise $364.

“What a great lesson for my kids to learn that community is stronger than any bad guy could ever be,” Amy said.

Sunny’s mother said the extra $112 will be used to send cookies to U.S. soldiers serving overseas.

