These companies are offering sweet deals for voters

(WSVN) - A few companies are doing their part in helping voters relieve Election Day stress with some sweet deals.

Krispy Kreme will be giving guests one free glazed doughnut along with an ‘I Voted’ sticker.

Uber is offering 50% off rides to and from polling locations using their in-app poll finding feature.

Planet Fitness is giving voters one free workout and hydro massage through Nov. 8.

Those who are working at the polls can show their badge to redeem a free sandwich from Shake Shack.

