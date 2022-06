(WSVN) - There could soon be an olive oil shortage.

This shortage may be due to the fast spread of an olive tree-killing bacteria in Italy.

One estimate states the bacteria has affected about 50% of all olive oil manufactured in Italy in the last five years.

The current supply chain issue, labor shortages, and the war in Ukraine are also affecting the supply.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.