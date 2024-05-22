COSTA MESA, Calif. (WSVN) — Therapy dogs in California are playing a crucial role in helping children overcome their fear of reading aloud.

Launched in 2002 by volunteers in Orange County, the Canine Literacy Program is designed for children who feel anxious reading in the classroom.

Barbara Murphy, a volunteer with Orange County Animal Allies, explained the program’s benefits.

“Some children have difficulty in the classroom reading aloud,” she said. “They’re afraid they’re going to be judged. The kids are going to laugh at them. And our dogs provide that nonjudgmental environment, where they can make mistakes and the dogs not going to correct them.”

At the Mesa Verde Library in Costa Mesa Tuesday, therapy dogs like Schatzie provided comfort and support to elementary-aged children. The program not only increases student’s confidence but also improves their mental health.

Studies show that petting a dog can reduce blood pressure and volunteers noted that reading to dogs boosts confidence.

Eight-year-old Ava Rowland, a regular participant, shared her experience.

“You can go on forever and you can never stop reading and you’re in this magical land of the story book,” she said.

Ava’s mother, Melissa, has seen positive changes in her daughter.

“She has, this year, come out of her shell. She’s in a play, and kind of getting into performing things that before, she was a little bit more shy, and so I really think its the dogs!” she said.

Although dogs with the Canine Literacy Program only lay around and look cute, it’s always a job well done for these working pups, even if they’re half asleep.

